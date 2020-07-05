9585 High Park Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom in Rancho Penasquitos Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom twin home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Feather Ridge. There is hardwood flooring throughout the entire downstairs with vaulted ceilings, custom paint colors and tons of natural light that make for a spacious feel. Kitchen appliances include updated refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level of the home. Master bathroom has dual sinks. There is a 2 car attached garage with built-in tool bench, brand new full size washer and dryer and plenty of storage. Entertain friends and family in the private backyard equipped with BBQ island and hot-tub. Finest Poway Unified Schools nearby and close to shopping, hiking, dog park, and freeways. CABRE 01197438