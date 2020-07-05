All apartments in San Diego
9585 High Park Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9585 High Park Ln

9585 High Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9585 High Park Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Description

Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom in Rancho Penasquitos Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom twin home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Feather Ridge. There is hardwood flooring throughout the entire downstairs with vaulted ceilings, custom paint colors and tons of natural light that make for a spacious feel. Kitchen appliances include updated refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level of the home. Master bathroom has dual sinks. There is a 2 car attached garage with built-in tool bench, brand new full size washer and dryer and plenty of storage. Entertain friends and family in the private backyard equipped with BBQ island and hot-tub. Finest Poway Unified Schools nearby and close to shopping, hiking, dog park, and freeways. CABRE 01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9585 High Park Ln have any available units?
9585 High Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9585 High Park Ln have?
Some of 9585 High Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9585 High Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9585 High Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9585 High Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9585 High Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9585 High Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9585 High Park Ln offers parking.
Does 9585 High Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9585 High Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9585 High Park Ln have a pool?
No, 9585 High Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9585 High Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 9585 High Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9585 High Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9585 High Park Ln has units with dishwashers.

