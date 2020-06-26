All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
9570 High Park Lane
9570 High Park Lane

9570 High Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9570 High Park Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9570 High Park Lane Available 06/18/19 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Twinhome in in Rancho Penasquitos - - Feather Ridge HOA
- Located in Poway Unified School District
- 2 Car Garage
- Yard
- Trash Paid
- Tile Floors Downstairs

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4222423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9570 High Park Lane have any available units?
9570 High Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 9570 High Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9570 High Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9570 High Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9570 High Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9570 High Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9570 High Park Lane offers parking.
Does 9570 High Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9570 High Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9570 High Park Lane have a pool?
No, 9570 High Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9570 High Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 9570 High Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9570 High Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9570 High Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9570 High Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9570 High Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
