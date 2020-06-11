All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

9563 Larrabee Avenue

9563 Larrabee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9563 Larrabee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom/2 Bath home nestled on a view lot in Serra Mesa just up the hill from Qualcomm Stadium.
-New carpet & paint throughout
- Open Layout
- Separate living room & dining room
-Dual pane windows
- Upgraded bathrooms
- Refinished cabinets with granite counters
- New appliances (refrigerator to be provided by tenant)
- Master bedroom with bathroom
- Covered patio
- Large yard with a southeast facing view
- 2 car garage with direct access
**fireplace is non-operating.
Great location - a quick drive to restaurants, shopping and freeway access

Lease Terms:
- $2,650 per month
- Security deposit $2,650.
- Minimum 1 year lease
- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.
- No smoking on premises
-Pet negotiable
-Tenants required to carrying a renter's insurance policy.
-Tenant pays: All utilities

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9563-larrabee-ave-san-diego-ca-92123-usa/b88cfb3f-873d-4022-97bd-2e692a357095

(RLNE4963318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9563 Larrabee Avenue have any available units?
9563 Larrabee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9563 Larrabee Avenue have?
Some of 9563 Larrabee Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9563 Larrabee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9563 Larrabee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9563 Larrabee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9563 Larrabee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9563 Larrabee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9563 Larrabee Avenue offers parking.
Does 9563 Larrabee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9563 Larrabee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9563 Larrabee Avenue have a pool?
No, 9563 Larrabee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9563 Larrabee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9563 Larrabee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9563 Larrabee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9563 Larrabee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
