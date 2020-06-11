9563 Larrabee Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom/2 Bath home nestled on a view lot in Serra Mesa just up the hill from Qualcomm Stadium.
-New carpet & paint throughout
- Open Layout
- Separate living room & dining room
-Dual pane windows
- Upgraded bathrooms
- Refinished cabinets with granite counters
- New appliances (refrigerator to be provided by tenant)
- Master bedroom with bathroom
- Covered patio
- Large yard with a southeast facing view
- 2 car garage with direct access
**fireplace is non-operating.
Great location - a quick drive to restaurants, shopping and freeway access
Lease Terms:
- $2,650 per month
- Security deposit $2,650.
- Minimum 1 year lease
- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.
- No smoking on premises
-Pet negotiable
-Tenants required to carrying a renter's insurance policy.
-Tenant pays: All utilities
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9563-larrabee-ave-san-diego-ca-92123-usa/b88cfb3f-873d-4022-97bd-2e692a357095
(RLNE4963318)