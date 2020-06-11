9563 Larrabee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom/2 Bath home nestled on a view lot in Serra Mesa just up the hill from Qualcomm Stadium.

-New carpet & paint throughout

- Open Layout

- Separate living room & dining room

-Dual pane windows

- Upgraded bathrooms

- Refinished cabinets with granite counters

- New appliances (refrigerator to be provided by tenant)

- Master bedroom with bathroom

- Covered patio

- Large yard with a southeast facing view

- 2 car garage with direct access

**fireplace is non-operating.

Great location - a quick drive to restaurants, shopping and freeway access



Lease Terms:

- $2,650 per month

- Security deposit $2,650.

- Minimum 1 year lease

- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.

- No smoking on premises

-Pet negotiable

-Tenants required to carrying a renter's insurance policy.

-Tenant pays: All utilities



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9563-larrabee-ave-san-diego-ca-92123-usa/b88cfb3f-873d-4022-97bd-2e692a357095



(RLNE4963318)