Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:42 AM

9544 Galvin Avenue

9544 Galvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9544 Galvin Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For rent is a 1417 square feet 2-story single family house with 3 bedroom /2.5 bath and 2-car garage, built in 2000. This house is located in a well maintained gated community.

Within 1 minute walking distance to good elementary school, 5 minutes walking to shopping (Best Buy, H-Mart, Home depot, Ross for Less, Smart & Final), Cinema, book store, Ice skating place, dinning, parks, I-15 freeway entrance. It is less than 3 miles from MCAS Miramar and ~ 1 mile from Miramar College.

In addition, this house features:
Private Corner lot,
Newly upgraded 2 bathrooms upstairs.
High ceilings and recessed lighting in the kitchen.
Included appliance: Oven, stove, dishwasher.
Central forced air heating and A/C
Low maintenance fenced backyard and HOA maintained front yard. (HOA fee paid by owner)
Attached two car garage and parking in the driveway.
Huge closet and shelf in the garage, lots of storage space

Long term lease preferred, available now. No pet, no smoking. For more information please reply with your contact information.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12675734

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5222693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9544 Galvin Avenue have any available units?
9544 Galvin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9544 Galvin Avenue have?
Some of 9544 Galvin Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9544 Galvin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9544 Galvin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9544 Galvin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9544 Galvin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9544 Galvin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9544 Galvin Avenue offers parking.
Does 9544 Galvin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9544 Galvin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9544 Galvin Avenue have a pool?
No, 9544 Galvin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9544 Galvin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9544 Galvin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9544 Galvin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9544 Galvin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

