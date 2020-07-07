9544 Galvin Avenue

Amenities

For rent is a 1417 square feet 2-story single family house with 3 bedroom /2.5 bath and 2-car garage, built in 2000. This house is located in a well maintained gated community.



Within 1 minute walking distance to good elementary school, 5 minutes walking to shopping (Best Buy, H-Mart, Home depot, Ross for Less, Smart & Final), Cinema, book store, Ice skating place, dinning, parks, I-15 freeway entrance. It is less than 3 miles from MCAS Miramar and ~ 1 mile from Miramar College.



In addition, this house features:

Private Corner lot,

Newly upgraded 2 bathrooms upstairs.

High ceilings and recessed lighting in the kitchen.

Included appliance: Oven, stove, dishwasher.

Central forced air heating and A/C

Low maintenance fenced backyard and HOA maintained front yard. (HOA fee paid by owner)

Attached two car garage and parking in the driveway.

Huge closet and shelf in the garage, lots of storage space



Long term lease preferred, available now. No pet, no smoking. For more information please reply with your contact information.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12675734



No Pets Allowed



