Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

9530 Whellock Way

9530 Whellock Way · No Longer Available
Location

9530 Whellock Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9530 Whellock Way Available 11/12/19 Penasquitos, 9530 Whellock Wy, Wood Floors, Fireplace, Nice Views, 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Charming single level home located in the sought after Feather Ridge development of Rancho Penasquitos. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks, YMCA, library and access to the 56 fwy. Dual pane windows. Wood entry floors. Kitchen has custom ceramic tile floors and recessed lighting. Dining room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture and wood floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a fireplace. Bedroom #1 has wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors and a built in work station. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, wood floors, sliding glass door leading to a patio in the rear yard, small walk in closet, quarter BA with ceramic tile floors, double sinks and direct access to the hall bathroom. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day with its beautiful views, large cement patio and a separate covered patio.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3212226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 Whellock Way have any available units?
9530 Whellock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9530 Whellock Way have?
Some of 9530 Whellock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 Whellock Way currently offering any rent specials?
9530 Whellock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 Whellock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9530 Whellock Way is pet friendly.
Does 9530 Whellock Way offer parking?
Yes, 9530 Whellock Way offers parking.
Does 9530 Whellock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9530 Whellock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 Whellock Way have a pool?
No, 9530 Whellock Way does not have a pool.
Does 9530 Whellock Way have accessible units?
No, 9530 Whellock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 Whellock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9530 Whellock Way has units with dishwashers.

