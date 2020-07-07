Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9530 Whellock Way Available 11/12/19 Penasquitos, 9530 Whellock Wy, Wood Floors, Fireplace, Nice Views, 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Charming single level home located in the sought after Feather Ridge development of Rancho Penasquitos. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks, YMCA, library and access to the 56 fwy. Dual pane windows. Wood entry floors. Kitchen has custom ceramic tile floors and recessed lighting. Dining room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture and wood floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a fireplace. Bedroom #1 has wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors and a built in work station. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, wood floors, sliding glass door leading to a patio in the rear yard, small walk in closet, quarter BA with ceramic tile floors, double sinks and direct access to the hall bathroom. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of the day with its beautiful views, large cement patio and a separate covered patio.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE3212226)