939 Coast Management Assn

Amenities
Move right in to this oceanfront full service furnished condominium where Downtown La Jolla meets the Pacific Ocean. Layout offers a walk-in kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances. Main room is designed to separate living, sleeping, dining and work space. Full bath with adjacent walk-in closet providing ample storage. 24 hour concierge services, exercise facilities, library, clubhouse, billiard room, pool/spa, sauna and BBQ area. One pet weighing 30 pounds or less on approval prior to move in.