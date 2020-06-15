939 Coast Management Assn

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Move right in to this oceanfront full service furnished condominium where Downtown La Jolla meets the Pacific Ocean. Layout offers a walk-in kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances. Main room is designed to separate living, sleeping, dining and work space. Full bath with adjacent walk-in closet providing ample storage. 24 hour concierge services, exercise facilities, library, clubhouse, billiard room, pool/spa, sauna and BBQ area. One pet weighing 30 pounds or less on approval prior to move in.