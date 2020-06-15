All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020

939 Coast Management Assn

939 Coast Blvd · (858) 472-2958
Location

939 Coast Blvd, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

Studio

Unit LD · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 432 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Move right in to this oceanfront full service furnished condominium where Downtown La Jolla meets the Pacific Ocean. Layout offers a walk-in kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances. Main room is designed to separate living, sleeping, dining and work space. Full bath with adjacent walk-in closet providing ample storage. 24 hour concierge services, exercise facilities, library, clubhouse, billiard room, pool/spa, sauna and BBQ area. One pet weighing 30 pounds or less on approval prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Coast Management Assn have any available units?
939 Coast Management Assn has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Coast Management Assn have?
Some of 939 Coast Management Assn's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Coast Management Assn currently offering any rent specials?
939 Coast Management Assn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Coast Management Assn pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 Coast Management Assn is pet friendly.
Does 939 Coast Management Assn offer parking?
No, 939 Coast Management Assn does not offer parking.
Does 939 Coast Management Assn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 Coast Management Assn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Coast Management Assn have a pool?
Yes, 939 Coast Management Assn has a pool.
Does 939 Coast Management Assn have accessible units?
No, 939 Coast Management Assn does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Coast Management Assn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 Coast Management Assn has units with dishwashers.
