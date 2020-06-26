All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

9378-202 Twin Trails Drive

9378 Twin Trails Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9378 Twin Trails Dr, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
9378-202 Twin Trails Drive Available 07/01/19 Penasquitos, 9378 Twin Trails Dr #202 - Great Location, Close to All! - Well maintained upper corner unit with all appliances and a cozy fireplace. The master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors and high ceilings. Convenient location close to shopping, public library, and YMCA. Easy access to the 56 freeway. The complex offers several refreshing pools and soothing spas. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3323845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive have any available units?
9378-202 Twin Trails Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive have?
Some of 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9378-202 Twin Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive offers parking.
Does 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive has a pool.
Does 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9378-202 Twin Trails Drive has units with dishwashers.
