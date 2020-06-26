Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

9370 Twin Trails Dr. #202 Available 06/17/19 Teriffic Rancho Penasquitos top level 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo in Casablanca! - Terrific top level unit overlooking complex creek in Casablanca! This condo features a freshly painted interior, new Carpet and new lighting. The kitchen was recently updated with brand new appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a private bath & walk-in closet. Other features include living room fireplace, balcony and two conveniently located storage closets. Casablanca is a lovely community with a quiet park like setting featuring ponds, 4 pools, spas and clubhouse.Located in the Poway School District and close to restaurants, shopping and freeways.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3257621)