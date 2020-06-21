All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104

9362 Twin Trails Drive · (619) 992-0241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9362 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
internet access
online portal
Beautiful 2 bd/ 2 bth Condo in Rancho Penasquitos! - Welcome to your new apartment home in Rancho Penasquitos! This unit is located in the Casablanca complex. Casablanca s a beautiful community with soothing water features & footbridges everywhere, including one directly adjacent to your private patio! No stairs to enter this corner 1st floor unit. Upgraded with granite throughout. In unit washer/dryer in closet as well. Master BA has step in shower that is handicapped ready, and hall bathroom has tub as well. There are multiple pools throughout the complex for you to enjoy on those beautiful sunny days. The unit also comes with 2 assigned parking spaces (one covered, one not) as well as plenty of street parking. Great location in a community away from any street noise! Lots of shopping, restaurants, & the YMCA just down the street as well as quick access to freeway!

This unit won't last long!

Call us today! 619-992-0241

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $2250
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1,800
Parking: 2 Assigned Spots
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet
Landlord Pays: Trash pickup, Exterior Landscape, Water/Sewer, HOA
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

KEY FEATURES

- multiple pools
- 2 parking spots
- remodeled kitchen
- in unit washer and dryer
- lots of natural light
- private patio

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 have any available units?
9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 have?
Some of 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 does offer parking.
Does 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 have accessible units?
Yes, 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 has accessible units.
Does 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity