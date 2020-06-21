9362 Twin Trails Drive Unit 104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool internet access online portal

Beautiful 2 bd/ 2 bth Condo in Rancho Penasquitos! - Welcome to your new apartment home in Rancho Penasquitos! This unit is located in the Casablanca complex. Casablanca s a beautiful community with soothing water features & footbridges everywhere, including one directly adjacent to your private patio! No stairs to enter this corner 1st floor unit. Upgraded with granite throughout. In unit washer/dryer in closet as well. Master BA has step in shower that is handicapped ready, and hall bathroom has tub as well. There are multiple pools throughout the complex for you to enjoy on those beautiful sunny days. The unit also comes with 2 assigned parking spaces (one covered, one not) as well as plenty of street parking. Great location in a community away from any street noise! Lots of shopping, restaurants, & the YMCA just down the street as well as quick access to freeway!



This unit won't last long!



Call us today! 619-992-0241



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $2250

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $1,800

Parking: 2 Assigned Spots

Tenant Pays: SDGE, Cable & Internet

Landlord Pays: Trash pickup, Exterior Landscape, Water/Sewer, HOA

Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available



KEY FEATURES



- multiple pools

- 2 parking spots

- remodeled kitchen

- in unit washer and dryer

- lots of natural light

- private patio



**Renters Insurance will be required**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851519)