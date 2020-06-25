9328 Galvin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Mira Mesa near Scripps Ranch 3bd 2.5 house in a private community Near I-15 FWY - 3bd 2.5 house in a gated community Near I-15 FWY - Two story house located in beautiful community of Casa Blanca in Mira Mesa/ Near Scripps Ranch. Walking distance to restaurants, grocery, entertainment and schools. 3 bedroom 2 bath and separate laundry room upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs, finished garage with plenty of storage and all new flooring, carpet is new and new paint throughout the house.com

Available to show until after August 1st please text Martha at 619-507-8917 to schedule a showing.

to apply do to www.melprop.com



(RLNE4997875)