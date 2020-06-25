All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 7 2019

9328 Galvin Ave

9328 Galvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9328 Galvin Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mira Mesa near Scripps Ranch 3bd 2.5 house in a private community Near I-15 FWY - 3bd 2.5 house in a gated community Near I-15 FWY - Two story house located in beautiful community of Casa Blanca in Mira Mesa/ Near Scripps Ranch. Walking distance to restaurants, grocery, entertainment and schools. 3 bedroom 2 bath and separate laundry room upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs, finished garage with plenty of storage and all new flooring, carpet is new and new paint throughout the house.com
Available to show until after August 1st please text Martha at 619-507-8917 to schedule a showing.
to apply do to www.melprop.com

(RLNE4997875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9328 Galvin Ave have any available units?
9328 Galvin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9328 Galvin Ave have?
Some of 9328 Galvin Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9328 Galvin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9328 Galvin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9328 Galvin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9328 Galvin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9328 Galvin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9328 Galvin Ave offers parking.
Does 9328 Galvin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9328 Galvin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9328 Galvin Ave have a pool?
No, 9328 Galvin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9328 Galvin Ave have accessible units?
No, 9328 Galvin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9328 Galvin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9328 Galvin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
