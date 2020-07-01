9302 Ronda Ave

Amenities
Spacious 4B/3BA House w/ Central A/C, Washer/Dryer & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring approximately 1,900 SF of living space over one level. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature travertine flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Largest bedroom off front entry features new carpet, attached bathroom & walk-in closet. Master bedroom features laminate wood floors, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ custom vanity, stall shower & soaking tub. Low maintenance back yard w/ storage shed.
*New front door is being shopped for!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3075
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJbvjzXDd6E
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet & laminate
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1959
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Jacuzzi jets function but are provided as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
