9302 Ronda Ave

Spacious 4B/3BA House w/ Central A/C, Washer/Dryer & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring approximately 1,900 SF of living space over one level. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature travertine flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Largest bedroom off front entry features new carpet, attached bathroom & walk-in closet. Master bedroom features laminate wood floors, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ custom vanity, stall shower & soaking tub. Low maintenance back yard w/ storage shed.



*New front door is being shopped for!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3075

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJbvjzXDd6E

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa

- FLOORING: Tile, carpet & laminate

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1959



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Jacuzzi jets function but are provided as-is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



