All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9302 Ronda Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9302 Ronda Ave
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

9302 Ronda Ave

9302 Ronda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9302 Ronda Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4B/3BA House w/ Central A/C, Washer/Dryer & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in Serra Mesa featuring approximately 1,900 SF of living space over one level. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature travertine flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Largest bedroom off front entry features new carpet, attached bathroom & walk-in closet. Master bedroom features laminate wood floors, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ custom vanity, stall shower & soaking tub. Low maintenance back yard w/ storage shed.

*New front door is being shopped for!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3075
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJbvjzXDd6E
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Serra Mesa
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet & laminate
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1959

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Jacuzzi jets function but are provided as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 Ronda Ave have any available units?
9302 Ronda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9302 Ronda Ave have?
Some of 9302 Ronda Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 Ronda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Ronda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Ronda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9302 Ronda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9302 Ronda Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Ronda Ave offers parking.
Does 9302 Ronda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9302 Ronda Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Ronda Ave have a pool?
No, 9302 Ronda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9302 Ronda Ave have accessible units?
No, 9302 Ronda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 Ronda Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9302 Ronda Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University