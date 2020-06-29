9263 Regents Rd #B402

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court valet service

***NEW LISTING: Resort Living at The Regents La Jolla!*** - Enjoy resort style living at Regents in La Jolla!



Top floor, no one above you!! Upgraded kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances.Washer/dryer inside unit. Light and bright interior. Crown molding. Walk in closet. Central A/C. View of fountain courtyard from balcony.



Resort living with "The Club", a 9,000 sf on-site facility that includes:

*2 pools and spas with cabanas

*Professional grade BBQ's for poolside entertaining

*Valet dry cleaning services

*2 State of the art gym facilities

*And much, much more!



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE4523196)