Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

9263 Regents Rd #B402

9263 Regents Road · No Longer Available
Location

9263 Regents Road, San Diego, CA 92037
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
***NEW LISTING: Resort Living at The Regents La Jolla!*** - Enjoy resort style living at Regents in La Jolla!

Top floor, no one above you!! Upgraded kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances.Washer/dryer inside unit. Light and bright interior. Crown molding. Walk in closet. Central A/C. View of fountain courtyard from balcony.

Resort living with "The Club", a 9,000 sf on-site facility that includes:
*2 pools and spas with cabanas
*Professional grade BBQ's for poolside entertaining
*Valet dry cleaning services
*2 State of the art gym facilities
*And much, much more!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4523196)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9263 Regents Rd #B402 have any available units?
9263 Regents Rd #B402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9263 Regents Rd #B402 have?
Some of 9263 Regents Rd #B402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9263 Regents Rd #B402 currently offering any rent specials?
9263 Regents Rd #B402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9263 Regents Rd #B402 pet-friendly?
No, 9263 Regents Rd #B402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9263 Regents Rd #B402 offer parking?
Yes, 9263 Regents Rd #B402 offers parking.
Does 9263 Regents Rd #B402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9263 Regents Rd #B402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9263 Regents Rd #B402 have a pool?
Yes, 9263 Regents Rd #B402 has a pool.
Does 9263 Regents Rd #B402 have accessible units?
No, 9263 Regents Rd #B402 does not have accessible units.
Does 9263 Regents Rd #B402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9263 Regents Rd #B402 does not have units with dishwashers.

