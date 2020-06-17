All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:45 AM

925 W Hawthorne St

925 W Hawthorn St · No Longer Available
Location

925 W Hawthorn St, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
I am looking for a subletter for a 2-4 months of Q1/Q2 2020.

It is a beautiful 3rd floor loft near the waterfront park in little italy. Walk a couple blocks west to the bay, or a couple blocks east to all the amazing restaurants and atmosphere of little italy. There are 2 balconies both with gorgeous views of the bay and downtown SD. It comes fully and well furnished.

I am flexible with the terms but 03/01-05/30 is what I have in mind. If you want it longer than 4 months, a lease take-over may be an option.

This sublet is permissioned by the owner of the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 W Hawthorne St have any available units?
925 W Hawthorne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 925 W Hawthorne St currently offering any rent specials?
925 W Hawthorne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 W Hawthorne St pet-friendly?
No, 925 W Hawthorne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 925 W Hawthorne St offer parking?
No, 925 W Hawthorne St does not offer parking.
Does 925 W Hawthorne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 W Hawthorne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 W Hawthorne St have a pool?
No, 925 W Hawthorne St does not have a pool.
Does 925 W Hawthorne St have accessible units?
No, 925 W Hawthorne St does not have accessible units.
Does 925 W Hawthorne St have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 W Hawthorne St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 W Hawthorne St have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 W Hawthorne St does not have units with air conditioning.

