925 W Hawthorne St

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

I am looking for a subletter for a 2-4 months of Q1/Q2 2020.



It is a beautiful 3rd floor loft near the waterfront park in little italy. Walk a couple blocks west to the bay, or a couple blocks east to all the amazing restaurants and atmosphere of little italy. There are 2 balconies both with gorgeous views of the bay and downtown SD. It comes fully and well furnished.



I am flexible with the terms but 03/01-05/30 is what I have in mind. If you want it longer than 4 months, a lease take-over may be an option.



This sublet is permissioned by the owner of the unit.