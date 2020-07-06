9149 Village Glen Unit 279

Amenities

3 bedroom home in Serra Mesa available ASAP! - EMAIL Christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com(no space) for more information on this home! Please be sure to include the address!!



This 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in the Serra Mesa community. Unit offers, laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, plenty of space to spread out and plenty of storage throughout! All appliances to be included; stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and washer/ dryer! The community includes swimming pool and spa. Excellent location, very close proximity to stadium and trolley. Easy access to Route 163, Route 805 and 15.



This 3 bed 2 full bath 1,096 sq ft condo features:

* Roomy floor plan

* Vaulted ceiling in living room

* Upper unit with balcony

* Very clean interior with upgrades

* Three assigned parking spots

* Dining area

* Community pool and spa

* Central Heat and A/C

* Gas Fireplace

*Sports park and playground across the street

*Walking distance to local schools

* Very close to stadium and trolley

BONUS: Washer and Dryer in Unit



Available October 12, 2019

Address: 9149 Village Glen Drive, Unit #279 San Diego, CA 92123

Security Deposit same as rent

Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable and Phone

No Smoking allowed in this property

Pets considered with additional deposit



To find out more about this home email

Chris Vasilakis

Advent Property Management

http://www.adventmgmt.com

christinavasilakis@yahoo. com(no space)



