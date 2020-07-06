All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9149 Village Glen Unit 279
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:52 PM

9149 Village Glen Unit 279

9149 Village Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9149 Village Glen Dr, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3 bedroom home in Serra Mesa available ASAP! - EMAIL Christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com(no space) for more information on this home! Please be sure to include the address!!

This 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in the Serra Mesa community. Unit offers, laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, plenty of space to spread out and plenty of storage throughout! All appliances to be included; stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and washer/ dryer! The community includes swimming pool and spa. Excellent location, very close proximity to stadium and trolley. Easy access to Route 163, Route 805 and 15.

This 3 bed 2 full bath 1,096 sq ft condo features:
* Roomy floor plan
* Vaulted ceiling in living room
* Upper unit with balcony
* Very clean interior with upgrades
* Three assigned parking spots
* Dining area
* Community pool and spa
* Central Heat and A/C
* Gas Fireplace
*Sports park and playground across the street
*Walking distance to local schools
* Very close to stadium and trolley
BONUS: Washer and Dryer in Unit

Available October 12, 2019
Address: 9149 Village Glen Drive, Unit #279 San Diego, CA 92123
Security Deposit same as rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable and Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets considered with additional deposit

To find out more about this home email email email:
Chris Vasilakis
Advent Property Management
http://www.adventmgmt.com
christinavasilakis@yahoo. com(no space)

(RLNE5177668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 have any available units?
9149 Village Glen Unit 279 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 have?
Some of 9149 Village Glen Unit 279's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 currently offering any rent specials?
9149 Village Glen Unit 279 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 is pet friendly.
Does 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 offer parking?
Yes, 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 offers parking.
Does 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 have a pool?
Yes, 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 has a pool.
Does 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 have accessible units?
No, 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 does not have accessible units.
Does 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9149 Village Glen Unit 279 has units with dishwashers.

