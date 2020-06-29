9004 Pimpernel Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Rancho Penasquitos! The kitchen comes equipped with microwave, stove, oven and dishwasher. The backyard is fully fenced in and has plenty of room to entertain. This is a must see! Close access to highways 56, 15, and 5. Minutes to Canyon View Elementary and Penasquitos Creek Park. Schools include Mesa Verde Middle School and Westview High School in award winning Poway Unified School District. Nearby Canyonside Recreational Park and Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve hiking trails. Shopping including Vons, CVS, Rite Aid, Starbucks, Costco, etc. all within close proximity. Pets allowed with owner approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 8/14/20

