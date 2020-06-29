All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

9004 Pimpernel Drive

9004 Pimpernel Drive · (619) 754-9884
Location

9004 Pimpernel Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Rancho Penasquitos! The kitchen comes equipped with microwave, stove, oven and dishwasher. The backyard is fully fenced in and has plenty of room to entertain. This is a must see! Close access to highways 56, 15, and 5. Minutes to Canyon View Elementary and Penasquitos Creek Park. Schools include Mesa Verde Middle School and Westview High School in award winning Poway Unified School District. Nearby Canyonside Recreational Park and Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve hiking trails. Shopping including Vons, CVS, Rite Aid, Starbucks, Costco, etc. all within close proximity. Pets allowed with owner approval.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 8/14/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Pimpernel Drive have any available units?
9004 Pimpernel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9004 Pimpernel Drive have?
Some of 9004 Pimpernel Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Pimpernel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Pimpernel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Pimpernel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9004 Pimpernel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Drive offer parking?
No, 9004 Pimpernel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9004 Pimpernel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Drive have a pool?
No, 9004 Pimpernel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Drive have accessible units?
No, 9004 Pimpernel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Pimpernel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9004 Pimpernel Drive has units with dishwashers.
