8954 Butternut Lane

Amenities
Located in the Spectrum area of San Diego, this split level condo features contemporary laminate flooring, air conditioning, full size stackable washer and dryer, a fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, stove dishwasher, and microwave, bright master bedroom with private bathroom and his and hers closets, spacious second bedroom with walk in closet, private balcony and two car detached garage. Broadway at Spectrum is a coveted community just minutes away from major freeways, excellent dining options, shopping, and more.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 3/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.