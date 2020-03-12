All apartments in San Diego
Location

8954 Butternut Lane, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the Spectrum area of San Diego, this split level condo features contemporary laminate flooring, air conditioning, full size stackable washer and dryer, a fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, stove dishwasher, and microwave, bright master bedroom with private bathroom and his and hers closets, spacious second bedroom with walk in closet, private balcony and two car detached garage. Broadway at Spectrum is a coveted community just minutes away from major freeways, excellent dining options, shopping, and more.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 3/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8954 Butternut Lane have any available units?
8954 Butternut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8954 Butternut Lane have?
Some of 8954 Butternut Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8954 Butternut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8954 Butternut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8954 Butternut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8954 Butternut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8954 Butternut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8954 Butternut Lane offers parking.
Does 8954 Butternut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8954 Butternut Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8954 Butternut Lane have a pool?
No, 8954 Butternut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8954 Butternut Lane have accessible units?
No, 8954 Butternut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8954 Butternut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8954 Butternut Lane has units with dishwashers.
