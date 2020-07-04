All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

8841 Promenade North Place

8841 Promenade North Place · No Longer Available
Location

8841 Promenade North Place, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Great Location!!! - Welcome to Promenade at Spectrum!

This fantastic home features an open-concept kitchen, living, and dining area. Includes an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space.

Plush carpet throughout the home, built in cabinet in the living room, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, a master bedroom with attached en suite, plus an additional bedroom and hall bathroom.

The unit also includes a balcony and an attached 2 car garage.

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays trash.

The HOA includes a community fitness center and community BBQ area.

Close proximity to major employers such as the brand new state-of-the-art Kaiser Permanente Hospital on Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Northrop Grumman, Resmed, Sharp HealthCare, and the San Diego County Operations Center.

Within walking distance you'll find the Toby Wells YMCA, coffee shops, dining, banking, dry cleaning, parks, and other entertainment. Just a few minutes drive to these major roadways: I-15, I-163, I-805, I-8, I-5, SR52, SR56.

Available NOW

Rent: $2,600 per month
Security Deposit: $2,600

No Pets Accepted.

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 years old
Credit Score of 680 or Higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $5,200 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call Gold Key Property Management to schedule a showing today!
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5171820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8841 Promenade North Place have any available units?
8841 Promenade North Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8841 Promenade North Place have?
Some of 8841 Promenade North Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8841 Promenade North Place currently offering any rent specials?
8841 Promenade North Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8841 Promenade North Place pet-friendly?
No, 8841 Promenade North Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8841 Promenade North Place offer parking?
Yes, 8841 Promenade North Place offers parking.
Does 8841 Promenade North Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8841 Promenade North Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8841 Promenade North Place have a pool?
No, 8841 Promenade North Place does not have a pool.
Does 8841 Promenade North Place have accessible units?
No, 8841 Promenade North Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8841 Promenade North Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8841 Promenade North Place does not have units with dishwashers.

