8841 Promenade North Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Great Location!!! - Welcome to Promenade at Spectrum!



This fantastic home features an open-concept kitchen, living, and dining area. Includes an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space.



Plush carpet throughout the home, built in cabinet in the living room, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, a master bedroom with attached en suite, plus an additional bedroom and hall bathroom.



The unit also includes a balcony and an attached 2 car garage.



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays trash.



The HOA includes a community fitness center and community BBQ area.



Close proximity to major employers such as the brand new state-of-the-art Kaiser Permanente Hospital on Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Northrop Grumman, Resmed, Sharp HealthCare, and the San Diego County Operations Center.



Within walking distance you'll find the Toby Wells YMCA, coffee shops, dining, banking, dry cleaning, parks, and other entertainment. Just a few minutes drive to these major roadways: I-15, I-163, I-805, I-8, I-5, SR52, SR56.



Available NOW



Rent: $2,600 per month

Security Deposit: $2,600



No Pets Accepted.



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 years old

Credit Score of 680 or Higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $5,200 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 tax returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call Gold Key Property Management to schedule a showing today!

(619) 356-1919



