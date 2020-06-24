All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8834 Spectrum Center Blvd
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

8834 Spectrum Center Blvd

8834 Spectrum Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8834 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
8834 Spectrum Center Blvd., Tribeca at Spectrum Development, Granite Counters, Air Conditioner, All Appliances, 2 Car Tandem Garage, Community Pool, Spa and BBQ Area. - Extremely well maintained condo in the Tribeca at Spectrum development. Dual pane windows throughout. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a remote controlled ceiling fan with light fixture and ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors beautiful wood cabinetry and sparkling granite counters. Dining room has ceramic tile floors. Bedroom number one has ceramic tile floors, Remote-controlled ceiling fan with a light fixture, mirrored wardrobe doors and closet organizer. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has ceramic tile floors, remote-controlled ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet with an organizer, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Covered balcony.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3196409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd have any available units?
8834 Spectrum Center Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd have?
Some of 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8834 Spectrum Center Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd offers parking.
Does 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd has a pool.
Does 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8834 Spectrum Center Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University