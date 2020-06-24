Amenities

8834 Spectrum Center Blvd., Tribeca at Spectrum Development, Granite Counters, Air Conditioner, All Appliances, 2 Car Tandem Garage, Community Pool, Spa and BBQ Area. - Extremely well maintained condo in the Tribeca at Spectrum development. Dual pane windows throughout. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a remote controlled ceiling fan with light fixture and ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors beautiful wood cabinetry and sparkling granite counters. Dining room has ceramic tile floors. Bedroom number one has ceramic tile floors, Remote-controlled ceiling fan with a light fixture, mirrored wardrobe doors and closet organizer. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has ceramic tile floors, remote-controlled ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet with an organizer, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Covered balcony.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



