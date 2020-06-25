All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8811 Promenade North Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8811 Promenade North Place
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

8811 Promenade North Place

8811 Promenade North Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8811 Promenade North Place, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Spectrum Condo Available for Rent*** - Great opportunity to rent this condo in Kearny Mesa with a two car garage!

This large beautiful condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, attached two car garage. Ceramic floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans. Facility has a BBQ area and small gym. The condo is located in a private, quiet, friendly neighborhood. It is centrally located in San Diego, convenient access to freeways, the 15, 805, 163, Kaiser hospital, YMCA facility, library, banking, restaurants and shopping. Will be available first week of June, 2019.

Pet Friendly condo up to two pets!

Please fill out one of our FREE rental applications for this unit on our website to schedule a showing. You can call Alaina at 760-705-6011.

(RLNE4853945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Promenade North Place have any available units?
8811 Promenade North Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8811 Promenade North Place have?
Some of 8811 Promenade North Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 Promenade North Place currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Promenade North Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Promenade North Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 Promenade North Place is pet friendly.
Does 8811 Promenade North Place offer parking?
Yes, 8811 Promenade North Place offers parking.
Does 8811 Promenade North Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 Promenade North Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Promenade North Place have a pool?
No, 8811 Promenade North Place does not have a pool.
Does 8811 Promenade North Place have accessible units?
No, 8811 Promenade North Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Promenade North Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 Promenade North Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University