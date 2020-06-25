8811 Promenade North Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym ceiling fan bbq/grill carpet

***Spectrum Condo Available for Rent*** - Great opportunity to rent this condo in Kearny Mesa with a two car garage!



This large beautiful condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, attached two car garage. Ceramic floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans. Facility has a BBQ area and small gym. The condo is located in a private, quiet, friendly neighborhood. It is centrally located in San Diego, convenient access to freeways, the 15, 805, 163, Kaiser hospital, YMCA facility, library, banking, restaurants and shopping. Will be available first week of June, 2019.



Pet Friendly condo up to two pets!



