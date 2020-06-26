All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8765 Esplanade Park Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8765 Esplanade Park Ln.
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

8765 Esplanade Park Ln.

8765 Esplanade Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Kearny Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8765 Esplanade Park Lane, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom in Esplanade at Spectrum - Centrally located in Kearny Mesa. Nicely upgraded corner town home in prime location at the Esplanade at Spectrum. High ceilings make this home feel even more spacious with plenty of natural light from the over sized windows. Kitchen features solid stone counter tops, glass back-splash plus high end appliances. Home has new blinds, recessed lighting, pendant lights, ceiling fan & tandem 2 car garage wired for 240 volt EV charger.

For best response please email to schedule a viewing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4944960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. have any available units?
8765 Esplanade Park Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8765 Esplanade Park Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. offers parking.
Does 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. have a pool?
No, 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8765 Esplanade Park Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University