Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8751 Plaza Park Ln
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

8751 Plaza Park Ln

8751 Plaza Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8751 Plaza Park Lane, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best of the Best Deal In Kearny Mesa! - One of the great community around Spectrum Area
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 3 full baths townhome
2 car garage with niche area offers extra storage space
Be impressed by the extra storage spaces offered
Centrally located in the heart of San Diego
Great location with close proximity to everywhere in San Diego

For Leisure - heading to the east that goes to Lake Murray, Santee Lake
heading to west is our lovely coastal area like Mission Valley and La Jolla!
For shopping - we have mission valley, Fashion Valley and Downtown area
For great schools - easily found in the neighboring area
YMCA is just down the street

Great floor plan with kitchen, dining room and family room all connect together
The spacious patio area is the great spot to relax and unwind from a hard working day
2 master suites are on the 3rd floor.
Both suits offers great closet space with closet organizer

You have to come and check out all great amenities offered
Call today Top Notch Realty Inc.
858-715-0688 or
text to 619-560-7199 with property address, time and date you prefer ~
Will be glad to show you this great townhome!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8751 Plaza Park Ln have any available units?
8751 Plaza Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8751 Plaza Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8751 Plaza Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8751 Plaza Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8751 Plaza Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8751 Plaza Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8751 Plaza Park Ln offers parking.
Does 8751 Plaza Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8751 Plaza Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8751 Plaza Park Ln have a pool?
No, 8751 Plaza Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8751 Plaza Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 8751 Plaza Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8751 Plaza Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8751 Plaza Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8751 Plaza Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8751 Plaza Park Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

