8751 Plaza Park Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garage extra storage

Best of the Best Deal In Kearny Mesa! - One of the great community around Spectrum Area

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 3 full baths townhome

2 car garage with niche area offers extra storage space

Be impressed by the extra storage spaces offered

Centrally located in the heart of San Diego

Great location with close proximity to everywhere in San Diego



For Leisure - heading to the east that goes to Lake Murray, Santee Lake

heading to west is our lovely coastal area like Mission Valley and La Jolla!

For shopping - we have mission valley, Fashion Valley and Downtown area

For great schools - easily found in the neighboring area

YMCA is just down the street



Great floor plan with kitchen, dining room and family room all connect together

The spacious patio area is the great spot to relax and unwind from a hard working day

2 master suites are on the 3rd floor.

Both suits offers great closet space with closet organizer



You have to come and check out all great amenities offered

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5286483)