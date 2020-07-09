All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 875 G St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
875 G St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

875 G St

875 G Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Core-Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

875 G Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
This is a spacious and beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, MASSIVE (~500sqft) patio, oversized storage unit, bike storage, 1 dedicated parking spot (additional side-by-side dedicated parking spot for $150/mo) totaling approx 1,100 Sq. Ft. The condo is available to rent fully furnished (including all patio furniture) for an additional monthly price.

This is the condo the active urban dweller has been awaiting! Situated in the heart of East Village San Diego; Two blocks from Petco Park, two blocks from Gaslamp, seconds away from East Village's famous bars and restaurants, and a two-minute drive to the I-5, I-163, I-94 freeways.

This condo also features an oversized community gym, a beautiful common outdoor patio looking into Petco Park, a doorman, and is pet-friendly!

Please feel free to inquire about move-in date flexibility as well as furnished/unfurnished options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 G St have any available units?
875 G St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 G St have?
Some of 875 G St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 G St currently offering any rent specials?
875 G St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 G St pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 G St is pet friendly.
Does 875 G St offer parking?
Yes, 875 G St offers parking.
Does 875 G St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 G St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 G St have a pool?
No, 875 G St does not have a pool.
Does 875 G St have accessible units?
No, 875 G St does not have accessible units.
Does 875 G St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 G St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University