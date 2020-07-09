Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym parking bike storage

This is a spacious and beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, MASSIVE (~500sqft) patio, oversized storage unit, bike storage, 1 dedicated parking spot (additional side-by-side dedicated parking spot for $150/mo) totaling approx 1,100 Sq. Ft. The condo is available to rent fully furnished (including all patio furniture) for an additional monthly price.



This is the condo the active urban dweller has been awaiting! Situated in the heart of East Village San Diego; Two blocks from Petco Park, two blocks from Gaslamp, seconds away from East Village's famous bars and restaurants, and a two-minute drive to the I-5, I-163, I-94 freeways.



This condo also features an oversized community gym, a beautiful common outdoor patio looking into Petco Park, a doorman, and is pet-friendly!



Please feel free to inquire about move-in date flexibility as well as furnished/unfurnished options!