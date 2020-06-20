8744 Villa La Jolla Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Turn key, remodeled unit in the sought after Woodlands North community. Remodeled in Dec. 2019 this unit has a brand new kitchen/appliances, new flooring & new paint throughout. With three separate patio areas, this unit offers an abundance of outdoor space and natural light. Spacious bathroom and master suite upstairs, complete with wire closet organizers and private balcony. One car attached garage and an open parking lot reserved exclusively for residents/guests; with additional parking on the street.