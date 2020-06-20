All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

8744 Villa La Jolla Dr

8744 Villa La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8744 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Turn key, remodeled unit in the sought after Woodlands North community. Remodeled in Dec. 2019 this unit has a brand new kitchen/appliances, new flooring & new paint throughout. With three separate patio areas, this unit offers an abundance of outdoor space and natural light. Spacious bathroom and master suite upstairs, complete with wire closet organizers and private balcony. One car attached garage and an open parking lot reserved exclusively for residents/guests; with additional parking on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr have any available units?
8744 Villa La Jolla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr have?
Some of 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8744 Villa La Jolla Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr offers parking.
Does 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr has a pool.
Does 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr have accessible units?
No, 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8744 Villa La Jolla Dr has units with dishwashers.

