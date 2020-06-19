All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:44 PM

8737 Lake Murray Boulevard

8737 Lake Murray Boulevard · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Lake Murray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8737 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This condo located in the Lake Murray Terrace community features two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large open living area with a sliding glass door that leads out a fenced patio area. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Laminate floors through living room, entry, hall and one bedroom. Restaurants and shops located within walking distance. Easy freeway access. Water and Trash included. No Pets.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 6/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard have any available units?
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard have?
Some of 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8737 Lake Murray Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity