8737 Lake Murray Boulevard

This condo located in the Lake Murray Terrace community features two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large open living area with a sliding glass door that leads out a fenced patio area. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Laminate floors through living room, entry, hall and one bedroom. Restaurants and shops located within walking distance. Easy freeway access. Water and Trash included. No Pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 6/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

