868 Loma Valley Place Available 02/15/19 Available Feb. 1! 4BD/3BA Entertainer's Dream in Point Loma! Chef's Kitchen! Solar! - The expansiveness of this beautifully remodeled 4-bedroom, 3-bath Point Loma home will draw you in and you'll be hooked. You'll be wowed by the no-detail-overlooked white, stainless and granite chef's kitchen...and the outdoors coming in to all the main living areas thanks to the endless glass overlooking the spacious back patio and treetops view.



You'll appreciate the thoughtfulness that went into the high-end kitchen remodel. The stainless steel appliance package includes: 6 burner Thermador range, 2 convection wall ovens, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and deluxe refrigerator complete with built-in Soda Stream dispenser! Other smart conveniences include a pot filler, appliance "garage," hands-free built-in trash cabinet, accessible drawer storage, and a large food pantry. The room is anchored by a beautiful granite island with room for plenty of stools.



On the main level are the three guest bedrooms and two full baths, the bedrooms are nicely sized, easily accommodating any size bed, dressers and desk space. Upstairs is exclusively the master suite complete with vaulted ceilings, dual vanity bath with separate soaking tub and shower, and a walk through closet to die for! The master bedroom also features a private balcony.



There's abundant outdoor living space on the large patio with multiple living spaces giving flexibility for arranging dining and social seating. Included is a built-in outdoor kitchen/bar and built-in fire pit with room for seating all around.



The home's solar system helps keep utilities in check! Parking is plentiful with the 2-car garage, driveway and street spaces available. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen, with newer front loading machines and a folding area.



Gardening service will be included to keep the charming landscaping tidy.



Pets will be considered with additional pet security and monthly pet fee.



Qualified applicants will have excellent credit, rental references and verifiable gross household income of at least 3x rent.



Please call Tammy Koupal, Leasing Agent, to schedule your personal tour. 619-550-8179.



