868 Loma Valley Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

868 Loma Valley Place

868 Loma Valley Place · No Longer Available
Location

868 Loma Valley Place, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
868 Loma Valley Place Available 02/15/19 Available Feb. 1! 4BD/3BA Entertainer's Dream in Point Loma! Chef's Kitchen! Solar! - The expansiveness of this beautifully remodeled 4-bedroom, 3-bath Point Loma home will draw you in and you'll be hooked. You'll be wowed by the no-detail-overlooked white, stainless and granite chef's kitchen...and the outdoors coming in to all the main living areas thanks to the endless glass overlooking the spacious back patio and treetops view.

You'll appreciate the thoughtfulness that went into the high-end kitchen remodel. The stainless steel appliance package includes: 6 burner Thermador range, 2 convection wall ovens, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and deluxe refrigerator complete with built-in Soda Stream dispenser! Other smart conveniences include a pot filler, appliance "garage," hands-free built-in trash cabinet, accessible drawer storage, and a large food pantry. The room is anchored by a beautiful granite island with room for plenty of stools.

On the main level are the three guest bedrooms and two full baths, the bedrooms are nicely sized, easily accommodating any size bed, dressers and desk space. Upstairs is exclusively the master suite complete with vaulted ceilings, dual vanity bath with separate soaking tub and shower, and a walk through closet to die for! The master bedroom also features a private balcony.

There's abundant outdoor living space on the large patio with multiple living spaces giving flexibility for arranging dining and social seating. Included is a built-in outdoor kitchen/bar and built-in fire pit with room for seating all around.

The home's solar system helps keep utilities in check! Parking is plentiful with the 2-car garage, driveway and street spaces available. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen, with newer front loading machines and a folding area.

Gardening service will be included to keep the charming landscaping tidy.

Pets will be considered with additional pet security and monthly pet fee.

Qualified applicants will have excellent credit, rental references and verifiable gross household income of at least 3x rent.

Please call Tammy Koupal, Leasing Agent, to schedule your personal tour. 619-550-8179.

(RLNE4633478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 Loma Valley Place have any available units?
868 Loma Valley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 Loma Valley Place have?
Some of 868 Loma Valley Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 Loma Valley Place currently offering any rent specials?
868 Loma Valley Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 Loma Valley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 868 Loma Valley Place is pet friendly.
Does 868 Loma Valley Place offer parking?
Yes, 868 Loma Valley Place does offer parking.
Does 868 Loma Valley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 Loma Valley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 Loma Valley Place have a pool?
No, 868 Loma Valley Place does not have a pool.
Does 868 Loma Valley Place have accessible units?
No, 868 Loma Valley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 868 Loma Valley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 Loma Valley Place has units with dishwashers.
