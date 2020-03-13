8670 New Salem Street #107

Amenities

Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo in Mira Mesa - Lovely downstairs condo in the gated Mirabella complex. This downstairs condo features central A/C and heat, and your own washer & dryer located in the large patio off the living room. Kitchen is equipped with a new gas cooktop, microwave, oven, and fridge.

2 assigned parking spaces in the gated, underground garage.

One small dog OK.

Water, Sewer and Trash service provided.



Great location - close to shopping, highways and Mira Mesa Community Park.



The Mirabella Community is much sought after - featuring gated entry and parking, a sparkling pool and an excercise room.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords



(RLNE4273377)