Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8670 New Salem Street #107
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

8670 New Salem Street #107

8670 New Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

8670 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo in Mira Mesa - Lovely downstairs condo in the gated Mirabella complex. This downstairs condo features central A/C and heat, and your own washer & dryer located in the large patio off the living room. Kitchen is equipped with a new gas cooktop, microwave, oven, and fridge.
2 assigned parking spaces in the gated, underground garage.
One small dog OK.
Water, Sewer and Trash service provided.

Great location - close to shopping, highways and Mira Mesa Community Park.

The Mirabella Community is much sought after - featuring gated entry and parking, a sparkling pool and an excercise room.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

(RLNE4273377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8670 New Salem Street #107 have any available units?
8670 New Salem Street #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8670 New Salem Street #107 have?
Some of 8670 New Salem Street #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8670 New Salem Street #107 currently offering any rent specials?
8670 New Salem Street #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8670 New Salem Street #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8670 New Salem Street #107 is pet friendly.
Does 8670 New Salem Street #107 offer parking?
Yes, 8670 New Salem Street #107 offers parking.
Does 8670 New Salem Street #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8670 New Salem Street #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8670 New Salem Street #107 have a pool?
Yes, 8670 New Salem Street #107 has a pool.
Does 8670 New Salem Street #107 have accessible units?
No, 8670 New Salem Street #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 8670 New Salem Street #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8670 New Salem Street #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
