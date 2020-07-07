All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8643 Anrol Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8643 Anrol Ave
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

8643 Anrol Ave

8643 Anrol Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8643 Anrol Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8643 Anrol Ave Available 02/01/20 Newly Renovated Home in the Charming neighborhood of Serra Mesa for Rent! - Newly renovated home in the charming neighborhood of Serra Mesa. Renovations include brand new stainless steal appliances, new tile flooring, wood flooring, upgraded bathrooms and more!! Located in a quiet, family neighborhood just a mile from Mission Valley town center, MV mall, and Fashion Valley mall. Includes a 2 car garage and private backyard. Pets will be considered depending upon age and weight. (If qualified we will require an additional $60/month)???? Call Nick Guerra with any questions or showing instructions 858-663-5128 (CalBRE 02002899)

(RLNE3853642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8643 Anrol Ave have any available units?
8643 Anrol Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8643 Anrol Ave have?
Some of 8643 Anrol Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8643 Anrol Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8643 Anrol Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8643 Anrol Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8643 Anrol Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8643 Anrol Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8643 Anrol Ave offers parking.
Does 8643 Anrol Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8643 Anrol Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8643 Anrol Ave have a pool?
No, 8643 Anrol Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8643 Anrol Ave have accessible units?
No, 8643 Anrol Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8643 Anrol Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8643 Anrol Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University