Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8643 Anrol Ave Available 02/01/20 Newly Renovated Home in the Charming neighborhood of Serra Mesa for Rent! - Newly renovated home in the charming neighborhood of Serra Mesa. Renovations include brand new stainless steal appliances, new tile flooring, wood flooring, upgraded bathrooms and more!! Located in a quiet, family neighborhood just a mile from Mission Valley town center, MV mall, and Fashion Valley mall. Includes a 2 car garage and private backyard. Pets will be considered depending upon age and weight. (If qualified we will require an additional $60/month)???? Call Nick Guerra with any questions or showing instructions 858-663-5128 (CalBRE 02002899)



(RLNE3853642)