8643 Anrol Ave Available 02/01/20 Newly Renovated Home in the Charming neighborhood of Serra Mesa for Rent! - Newly renovated home in the charming neighborhood of Serra Mesa. Renovations include brand new stainless steal appliances, new tile flooring, wood flooring, upgraded bathrooms and more!! Located in a quiet, family neighborhood just a mile from Mission Valley town center, MV mall, and Fashion Valley mall. Includes a 2 car garage and private backyard. Pets will be considered depending upon age and weight. (If qualified we will require an additional $60/month)???? Call Nick Guerra with any questions or showing instructions 858-663-5128 (CalBRE 02002899)
