Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

8606 Ferndale Street

8606 Ferndale Street · No Longer Available
Location

8606 Ferndale Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mira Mesa, 8606 Ferndale Street - Upgraded and Charming! - Upgrades galore in this quaint Mira Mesa charmer. On trend white cabinets in the kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, new faux wood blinds. Easy care tile in living room, dining room and kitchen. Light and bright floorplan. Ceiling fan in dining/living area. Large fenced backyard. Great central Mira Mesa location. This one won't last long!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE5037396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 Ferndale Street have any available units?
8606 Ferndale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8606 Ferndale Street have?
Some of 8606 Ferndale Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 Ferndale Street currently offering any rent specials?
8606 Ferndale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 Ferndale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8606 Ferndale Street is pet friendly.
Does 8606 Ferndale Street offer parking?
Yes, 8606 Ferndale Street offers parking.
Does 8606 Ferndale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 Ferndale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 Ferndale Street have a pool?
No, 8606 Ferndale Street does not have a pool.
Does 8606 Ferndale Street have accessible units?
No, 8606 Ferndale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 Ferndale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8606 Ferndale Street has units with dishwashers.
