8560 Westmore Road Unit 215

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Beautiful 2B/2BA Condo w/ Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 920 SF of living space over one level. Hardwood flooring throughout, no carpet! Galley style kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Spacious living room with private patio access includes storage closet. Twin master bedrooms both feature attached bathrooms. Community features swimming pool and is located close to Mira Mesa mall, shops, restaurants, parks and more!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1725

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poWoSehQ8dY



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- PARKING: 1 covered space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water, sewer, trash

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1989



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: security system is as is and does not operate

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



