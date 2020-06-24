All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8560 Westmore Road Unit 215
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8560 Westmore Road Unit 215

8560 Westmore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8560 Westmore Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful 2B/2BA Condo w/ Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 920 SF of living space over one level. Hardwood flooring throughout, no carpet! Galley style kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Spacious living room with private patio access includes storage closet. Twin master bedrooms both feature attached bathrooms. Community features swimming pool and is located close to Mira Mesa mall, shops, restaurants, parks and more!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1725
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poWoSehQ8dY

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- PARKING: 1 covered space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water, sewer, trash
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1989

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: security system is as is and does not operate
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4725458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 have any available units?
8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 have?
Some of 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 currently offering any rent specials?
8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 is pet friendly.
Does 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 offer parking?
Yes, 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 offers parking.
Does 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 have a pool?
Yes, 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 has a pool.
Does 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 have accessible units?
No, 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8560 Westmore Road Unit 215 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University