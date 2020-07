Amenities

Leased prior to MLS entry. This condo is fully furnished has been appointed with modern paint, vinyl plank flooring, dual-pane windows, washer/dryer, modern white cabinets, mirrored closet doors and more. All furnishing are included so you can move right in. Villa La Jolla offers 2 swimming pools, 2 Jacuzzi's, fitness center and clubhouse.