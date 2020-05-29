All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8476 Menkar Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8476 Menkar Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8476 Menkar Road

8476 Menkar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8476 Menkar Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Great home in central location! Peace & quiet!

Perfect 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in heart of Mira Mesa. Close to Sorrento Valley and 15 or 805 freeway. Available immediately.

1366 square feet of comfortable living with hardwood floors and tile throughout, fresh paint, and spacious kitchen area and fenced yard. Attached two car garage with driveway. All appliances included (refrigerator, range/oven, full size washer & dryer)!
Great home in central location! Peace & quiet!

Perfect 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in heart of Mira Mesa. Close to Sorrento Valley and 15 or 805 freeway. Available immediately.

1366 square feet of comfortable living with hardwood floors and tile throughout, fresh paint, and spacious kitchen area and fenced yard. Attached two car garage with driveway. All appliances included (refrigerator, range/oven, full size washer & dryer)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8476 Menkar Road have any available units?
8476 Menkar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8476 Menkar Road have?
Some of 8476 Menkar Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8476 Menkar Road currently offering any rent specials?
8476 Menkar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8476 Menkar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8476 Menkar Road is pet friendly.
Does 8476 Menkar Road offer parking?
Yes, 8476 Menkar Road offers parking.
Does 8476 Menkar Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8476 Menkar Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8476 Menkar Road have a pool?
No, 8476 Menkar Road does not have a pool.
Does 8476 Menkar Road have accessible units?
No, 8476 Menkar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8476 Menkar Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8476 Menkar Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University