8476 Menkar Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Great home in central location! Peace & quiet!



Perfect 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in heart of Mira Mesa. Close to Sorrento Valley and 15 or 805 freeway. Available immediately.



1366 square feet of comfortable living with hardwood floors and tile throughout, fresh paint, and spacious kitchen area and fenced yard. Attached two car garage with driveway. All appliances included (refrigerator, range/oven, full size washer & dryer)!

Great home in central location! Peace & quiet!



Perfect 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in heart of Mira Mesa. Close to Sorrento Valley and 15 or 805 freeway. Available immediately.



1366 square feet of comfortable living with hardwood floors and tile throughout, fresh paint, and spacious kitchen area and fenced yard. Attached two car garage with driveway. All appliances included (refrigerator, range/oven, full size washer & dryer)!