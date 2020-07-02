All apartments in San Diego
8433 Prestwick Dr

8433 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8433 Prestwick Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning ocean views from this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home perched above La Jolla Shores. Perfect short term rental for a family looking to move to LA Jolla with all belongings to then identify their La Jolla Dream Home. Owner plans to remodel this home in May or June of 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8433 Prestwick Dr have any available units?
8433 Prestwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8433 Prestwick Dr have?
Some of 8433 Prestwick Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8433 Prestwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8433 Prestwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8433 Prestwick Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8433 Prestwick Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8433 Prestwick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8433 Prestwick Dr offers parking.
Does 8433 Prestwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8433 Prestwick Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8433 Prestwick Dr have a pool?
No, 8433 Prestwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8433 Prestwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 8433 Prestwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8433 Prestwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8433 Prestwick Dr has units with dishwashers.

