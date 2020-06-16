8413 Lake Gaby Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan hot tub

Fantastic 3 Bedroom House in San Carlos with Solar Panels!!! - This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home has over 1,300 esf of living space including living room with a fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with a breakfast nook. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, plenty of cabinet space, and large movable kitchen island. The bedrooms are very spacious and all include ceiling fans. Enjoy the cooler winter months or hot summer months with a central HVAC system. There is a laundry area set up in the garage with a brand new washer, dryer, and additional storage cabinets. The home has new paint and carpet throughout.



Additionally the home includes a large backyard with a fantastic jacuzzi and bbq area. Store your wine in the home's very own wine cellar. Park your vehicle in the attached garage or driveway. The home is equipped with solar panels and is close to schools, shopping, and transportation.



Tenant pays for all utilities including water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, and WiFi. Owner pays for trash, gardener, and spa service.



RENT: $2,700 per month

Security Deposit: $2,700

No Pets Accepted



Available NOW



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $5,400 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



