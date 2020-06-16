All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

8413 Lake Gaby Avenue

8413 Lake Gaby Avenue · (619) 356-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8413 Lake Gaby Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fantastic 3 Bedroom House in San Carlos with Solar Panels!!! - This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home has over 1,300 esf of living space including living room with a fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with a breakfast nook. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, plenty of cabinet space, and large movable kitchen island. The bedrooms are very spacious and all include ceiling fans. Enjoy the cooler winter months or hot summer months with a central HVAC system. There is a laundry area set up in the garage with a brand new washer, dryer, and additional storage cabinets. The home has new paint and carpet throughout.

Additionally the home includes a large backyard with a fantastic jacuzzi and bbq area. Store your wine in the home's very own wine cellar. Park your vehicle in the attached garage or driveway. The home is equipped with solar panels and is close to schools, shopping, and transportation.

Tenant pays for all utilities including water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, and WiFi. Owner pays for trash, gardener, and spa service.

RENT: $2,700 per month
Security Deposit: $2,700
No Pets Accepted

Available NOW

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $5,400 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue have any available units?
8413 Lake Gaby Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue have?
Some of 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Lake Gaby Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue have a pool?
No, 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Lake Gaby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
