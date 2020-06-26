All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

841 Winston Dr

841 Winston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

841 Winston Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1/2 OFF 1st month's rent Emerald Hills 3bd/2bth Tile Floors Throughout Extra Lg Yard, New paint, Easy access to freeway. - Beautiful Centrally Located Home with HUGE Yard - 4+ Cars Parking

3 Bedroom 2 Bath located close to freeway

-Newly renovated kitchen,
-Easy to clean granite counters
-Elegant flooring throughout, no smelly carpets!

Large Usable Yard in front suitable for RV Parking, Toy Hauler, or work truck parking. Up to 4-5 vehicles can be parked in front yard.

Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

PICTURES are from available unit.

Security deposit based upon approved, established credit. Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

(RLNE4928697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Winston Dr have any available units?
841 Winston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Winston Dr have?
Some of 841 Winston Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Winston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
841 Winston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Winston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Winston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 841 Winston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 841 Winston Dr offers parking.
Does 841 Winston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Winston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Winston Dr have a pool?
No, 841 Winston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 841 Winston Dr have accessible units?
No, 841 Winston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Winston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Winston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
