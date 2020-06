Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

This beautifully furnished plan 1 Casita in the Golf Community of Santaluz rarely comes available. Tastefully furnished this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom single story home overlooks the 1st fairway with beautiful eastern mountain views. Third bedroom is currently used as an office with a built in desk and beautiful wood shelves. Located walking distance to the community restaurants, spa, gym and pool (Hacienda Membership INCLUDED in rent- restrictions apply)! Available starting Sep 16th.