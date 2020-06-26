All apartments in San Diego
8341 Neva Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM

8341 Neva Avenue

8341 Neva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8341 Neva Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Single story on a canyon w/ a pool on a Quiet Street;2BR2BA with office Great floor plan w/ hardwood flrs,lots of windows make this a bright cheery home. A real jewel. Light streams in from every window.Great for entertaining, or a quiet evening at home with family and friends. Very multi-functional floor plan; large rooms, ample storage, very nicely planned neighborhood. Everything you need is close by. Close to schools, parks, shops, and easy freeway access. Open flowing floor plan,tasteful decor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8341 Neva Avenue have any available units?
8341 Neva Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8341 Neva Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8341 Neva Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8341 Neva Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8341 Neva Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8341 Neva Avenue offer parking?
No, 8341 Neva Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8341 Neva Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8341 Neva Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8341 Neva Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8341 Neva Avenue has a pool.
Does 8341 Neva Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8341 Neva Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8341 Neva Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8341 Neva Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8341 Neva Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8341 Neva Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
