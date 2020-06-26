8341 Neva Avenue

Amenities

Single story on a canyon w/ a pool on a Quiet Street;2BR2BA with office Great floor plan w/ hardwood flrs,lots of windows make this a bright cheery home. A real jewel. Light streams in from every window.Great for entertaining, or a quiet evening at home with family and friends. Very multi-functional floor plan; large rooms, ample storage, very nicely planned neighborhood. Everything you need is close by. Close to schools, parks, shops, and easy freeway access. Open flowing floor plan,tasteful decor