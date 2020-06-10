All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

8337 Distinctive Dr

8337 Distinctive Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8337 Distinctive Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Southeast Facing 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Condo with Private Garage in Lucent-Civita Mission Valley- Panoramic Views - Newer construction built in 2015. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single story condo features an open floor plan in the main living area with 10 ft ceilings, lots of windows and a large balcony with views of Mission Valley from the south and East. Stacking glass doors to balcony also allow you to bring the outside in. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Quartz/ Ceasar Stone counters, upgraded cabinets and large center island. Custom wood plank tile flooring throughout unit with exception of bedrooms which are carpeted. Master bedroom features walk in closet and attached master bath with dual vanities, large stall shower and custom tile work. Hall bath features custom counters and tub/ shower combo. 1/2 bath near entry way with custom raised bowl sink and cabinet. Laundry room features full size washer and dryer. Unit includes 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. Unit also features 2 zone central A/C. Complex features pool and Jacuzzi with views of Mission Valley as well. This complex is located in the Civita development of Mission Valley featuring high end urban living with easy access to freeway, Shops, eateries and trolley. Unit is within walking distance to Civita park, a dog park with separate small/large dog enclosures just few minutes up the Via Alta street. Tenant will have access to the brand new 3,700 sq ft Fitness Center with lap pool, walk-in toddler pool, grill area, etc. Washer, dryer and fridge are included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Additional deposit required for approved pet.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp BRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE3718590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8337 Distinctive Dr have any available units?
8337 Distinctive Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8337 Distinctive Dr have?
Some of 8337 Distinctive Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8337 Distinctive Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8337 Distinctive Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 Distinctive Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8337 Distinctive Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8337 Distinctive Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8337 Distinctive Dr does offer parking.
Does 8337 Distinctive Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8337 Distinctive Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 Distinctive Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8337 Distinctive Dr has a pool.
Does 8337 Distinctive Dr have accessible units?
No, 8337 Distinctive Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 Distinctive Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8337 Distinctive Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
