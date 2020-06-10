8337 Distinctive Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Southeast Facing 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Condo with Private Garage in Lucent-Civita Mission Valley- Panoramic Views - Newer construction built in 2015. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single story condo features an open floor plan in the main living area with 10 ft ceilings, lots of windows and a large balcony with views of Mission Valley from the south and East. Stacking glass doors to balcony also allow you to bring the outside in. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Quartz/ Ceasar Stone counters, upgraded cabinets and large center island. Custom wood plank tile flooring throughout unit with exception of bedrooms which are carpeted. Master bedroom features walk in closet and attached master bath with dual vanities, large stall shower and custom tile work. Hall bath features custom counters and tub/ shower combo. 1/2 bath near entry way with custom raised bowl sink and cabinet. Laundry room features full size washer and dryer. Unit includes 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. Unit also features 2 zone central A/C. Complex features pool and Jacuzzi with views of Mission Valley as well. This complex is located in the Civita development of Mission Valley featuring high end urban living with easy access to freeway, Shops, eateries and trolley. Unit is within walking distance to Civita park, a dog park with separate small/large dog enclosures just few minutes up the Via Alta street. Tenant will have access to the brand new 3,700 sq ft Fitness Center with lap pool, walk-in toddler pool, grill area, etc. Washer, dryer and fridge are included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Additional deposit required for approved pet.



