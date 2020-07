Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Showing is on Tuesday May,12 2020 at 6:00 pm. Nice three bedrooms two baths with wood and tile flooring thru out the house. Corner Lot house w a Pool/Jacuzzi in a large backyard and 2 car attached garage. Quiet neighborhood. Country kitchen opens to dining area and family room. This neighborhood is convenient to everything - schools, restaurants, shopping. To our east there is the Lake Miramar for leisure and fun.