8285 Avenida Navidad
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:10 AM

8285 Avenida Navidad

8285 Avenida Navidad · No Longer Available
Location

8285 Avenida Navidad, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely corner unit townhome situated in the highly desirable Cambridge Terrace community! This home is filled with an abundance of natural light, and is perfect for entertaining with an open and spacious layout. Enter into the living room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and french doors opening to a private patio--perfect for indoor-outdoor living. The master suit features a second fireplace, and ample space for a sitting area or office. The master bath includes two closets, and a separate soaking tub and shower. Another large bedroom and full bathroom is located on the top floor. A two car garage is attached to the property on the bottom floor with a laundry area. The property is steps away from a sparkling community pool and tennis courts. Conveniently located near Westfield UTC mall, schools, and public transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8285 Avenida Navidad have any available units?
8285 Avenida Navidad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8285 Avenida Navidad have?
Some of 8285 Avenida Navidad's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8285 Avenida Navidad currently offering any rent specials?
8285 Avenida Navidad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8285 Avenida Navidad pet-friendly?
Yes, 8285 Avenida Navidad is pet friendly.
Does 8285 Avenida Navidad offer parking?
Yes, 8285 Avenida Navidad offers parking.
Does 8285 Avenida Navidad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8285 Avenida Navidad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8285 Avenida Navidad have a pool?
Yes, 8285 Avenida Navidad has a pool.
Does 8285 Avenida Navidad have accessible units?
No, 8285 Avenida Navidad does not have accessible units.
Does 8285 Avenida Navidad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8285 Avenida Navidad has units with dishwashers.

