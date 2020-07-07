8285 Avenida Navidad

Amenities

Lovely corner unit townhome situated in the highly desirable Cambridge Terrace community! This home is filled with an abundance of natural light, and is perfect for entertaining with an open and spacious layout. Enter into the living room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and french doors opening to a private patio--perfect for indoor-outdoor living. The master suit features a second fireplace, and ample space for a sitting area or office. The master bath includes two closets, and a separate soaking tub and shower. Another large bedroom and full bathroom is located on the top floor. A two car garage is attached to the property on the bottom floor with a laundry area. The property is steps away from a sparkling community pool and tennis courts. Conveniently located near Westfield UTC mall, schools, and public transportation