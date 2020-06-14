8155 Camino Del Oro

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Oceanfront & Parkfront Penthouse in the heart of La Jolla Shores. Walk to everything! Beach, Restaurants, Park, Water Sports and more. Come relax and enjoy incredible 180 degree white water views from almost every room. This top level corner unit puts you in a prime location. Kick back on one of the largest decks in the Shores! Tastefully designed and completely remodeled, its equipped with every luxury. Too many upgrades to list. Ask for upgrade list. Don't miss this opportunity. Very rarely available!