All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8155 Camino Del Oro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8155 Camino Del Oro
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

8155 Camino Del Oro

8155 Camino Del Oro · (760) 473-1125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8155 Camino Del Oro, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Oceanfront & Parkfront Penthouse in the heart of La Jolla Shores. Walk to everything! Beach, Restaurants, Park, Water Sports and more. Come relax and enjoy incredible 180 degree white water views from almost every room. This top level corner unit puts you in a prime location. Kick back on one of the largest decks in the Shores! Tastefully designed and completely remodeled, its equipped with every luxury. Too many upgrades to list. Ask for upgrade list. Don't miss this opportunity. Very rarely available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8155 Camino Del Oro have any available units?
8155 Camino Del Oro has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8155 Camino Del Oro have?
Some of 8155 Camino Del Oro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8155 Camino Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
8155 Camino Del Oro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8155 Camino Del Oro pet-friendly?
No, 8155 Camino Del Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8155 Camino Del Oro offer parking?
No, 8155 Camino Del Oro does not offer parking.
Does 8155 Camino Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8155 Camino Del Oro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8155 Camino Del Oro have a pool?
No, 8155 Camino Del Oro does not have a pool.
Does 8155 Camino Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 8155 Camino Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 8155 Camino Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8155 Camino Del Oro has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8155 Camino Del Oro?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity