812 San Luis Obispo Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Coronado Town home is conveniently located near the Coronado Ferry to Downtown San Diego, close to shops at the Landing, and easy on-off the Coronado Bridge. (Rates for summer are higher June-July-Aug monthly)



Minutes to the San Diego Airport, close to Coronado schools, hospital, golf course, and North Island Naval Station. 5 minutes to the Hotel Del and the Silver strand, plus the Naval amphibious base.



Please remember rates vary in summer season, please inquire.



Downtown San Diego is a ferry ride away or minutes across the bridge. Vacation renters, and corporate renters welcome. We have hosted companies like BMW, Oracle, U.S. Navy, to name a few.