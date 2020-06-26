810 Liverpool Court - 1

Amenities

This is a furnished rental, situated perfectly between the beach and the bay, so you can pick and choose the bay or the beach, and feel like your on vacation everyday. The house is a 3bd/2ba. The captain's room offers a queen bed, full bathroom with tub/shower, mirrored large closet, and private balcony. Your deckhands will feel right at home in the second bedroom featuring a twin over full bunk bed. The rest of the crew will drift off in the third bedroom featuring a queen bed for some needed R&R. All throughout deep ocean blue fabrics and warm natural wood furnishings are blended with modern industrial touches to create a comfortably crisp, clean and contemporary vibe. After a day of fun in the sun, surf and sand, this home offers a welcome and relaxing respite from the bustle of the beach. The playfully nautical bathrooms will delight visiting children while the adults enjoy the comfortable amenities of a well-appointed modern vacation home.



Besides having a ground level private patio, you will enjoy all the amenities to call this place home during your stay. The main patio on the ground level includes large, colorful umbrellas for shaded relaxation and provides a gas grill with lush greenery. Interior amenities include a fully equipped kitchen, ample kitchen cabinetry, spacious closets, smart TV, WIFI washer and dryer, lux vinyl wood plank flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and a skylight. There is parking for one vehicle as well (mid to compact automobiles recommended). Just steps to the bay, you will not miss a beat when it comes to life at the beach.



Ground Level:

1-Parking Spot (mid to compact automobiles suggested)



1st Level:

Family Room with TV

Patio (gas grill and seating area)

Kitchen

Dining Room (seats 6)

Fully Equipped Kitchen

1st Bedroom - Queen (sleeps 2)

2nd Bedroom - Full & Twin (sleeps 3)

1 Full Bathroom – Tub / Shower combo

Stacked Washer/Dryer



2nd Level:

3rd Bedroom - Queen (sleeps 2) with closet, full bathroom, and small private balcony



*Please note this unit does not have A/C



Looking to hang out with family and/or friends on the patio while being right in the mix Mission Beach? If yes, then this place is perfect as it is walking distance from all the bars, restaurants, and shopping Mission Beach has to offer. You can check out the Mission Bay Aquatic Center for all your water sports needs. Equipment rentals such as bikes, boards, and kayaks are right around the corner. The amusements of Belmont Park are also mere walking distance away and provide additional day and evening fun for old and young alike. Of course, you can always just enjoy the house after a full day at the beach, grill or dine in or maybe just sit back and relax with a glass of wine while watching the sunset.

This property is just within a few steps of the beach and bay in either direction. It offers beach living at an affordable price and you just can't beat the location! If you do decide to explore away from the beach, this property is centrally located. You are a quick drive from most attractions in San Diego like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and Downtown. This place is perfect as it is walking distance from all the bars, restaurants, and shopping Mission Beach has to offer. Equipment rentals such as bikes, boards, and kayaks are right around the corner too. You can check out the Mission Bay Aquatic Center for all your water sports needs.