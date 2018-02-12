8058 Camino Tranquilo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

GREAT CONDO 2 bed 2 bath available in the popular Playmor Terrace of UTC - Love this great spacious corner condo overlooking the greenbelt of this community.



Enjoy your huge living room with a fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings. Plush new carpeting will be installed just in time for your move in. French doors lead out to your private patio for al fresco dining or for your morning coffee.

The kitchen features an oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. It also has lots of cabinets and will have new luxury vinyl planks for the flooring.



This condo had two full bathrooms with the new luxury vinyl planks and two spacious bedrooms. Also supplied are a washer and dryer for your convenience - no laundromat visits!



Comes with two assigned parking spaces.



Community pool!! Close to UCSD, UTC mall and 805 and 52 freeway.



Sorry no pets



Renters Insurance Required



