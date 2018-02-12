All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 12 2019

8058 Camino Tranquilo

8058 Camino Tranquilo · No Longer Available
Location

8058 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
GREAT CONDO 2 bed 2 bath available in the popular Playmor Terrace of UTC - Love this great spacious corner condo overlooking the greenbelt of this community.

Enjoy your huge living room with a fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings. Plush new carpeting will be installed just in time for your move in. French doors lead out to your private patio for al fresco dining or for your morning coffee.
The kitchen features an oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. It also has lots of cabinets and will have new luxury vinyl planks for the flooring.

This condo had two full bathrooms with the new luxury vinyl planks and two spacious bedrooms. Also supplied are a washer and dryer for your convenience - no laundromat visits!

Comes with two assigned parking spaces.

Community pool!! Close to UCSD, UTC mall and 805 and 52 freeway.

Sorry no pets

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2582136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8058 Camino Tranquilo have any available units?
8058 Camino Tranquilo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8058 Camino Tranquilo have?
Some of 8058 Camino Tranquilo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8058 Camino Tranquilo currently offering any rent specials?
8058 Camino Tranquilo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8058 Camino Tranquilo pet-friendly?
No, 8058 Camino Tranquilo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8058 Camino Tranquilo offer parking?
Yes, 8058 Camino Tranquilo offers parking.
Does 8058 Camino Tranquilo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8058 Camino Tranquilo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8058 Camino Tranquilo have a pool?
Yes, 8058 Camino Tranquilo has a pool.
Does 8058 Camino Tranquilo have accessible units?
No, 8058 Camino Tranquilo does not have accessible units.
Does 8058 Camino Tranquilo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8058 Camino Tranquilo has units with dishwashers.
