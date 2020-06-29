All apartments in San Diego
8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D

8034 Linda Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

8034 Linda Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Central Location - Sunset Meadows ideal location. Two bedroom two bath located in the heart of San Diego. Small patio. One parking space. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, Mesa college.

NO PETS.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D have any available units?
8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D currently offering any rent specials?
8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D pet-friendly?
No, 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D offer parking?
Yes, 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D offers parking.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D have a pool?
No, 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D does not have a pool.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D have accessible units?
No, 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D does not have accessible units.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D have units with dishwashers?
No, 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D have units with air conditioning?
No, 8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D does not have units with air conditioning.
