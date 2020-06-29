8034 Linda Vista Rd. #1D

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Central Location - Sunset Meadows ideal location. Two bedroom two bath located in the heart of San Diego. Small patio. One parking space. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, Mesa college.



NO PETS.



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:



1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.



If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518605)