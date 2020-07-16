Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Be the first to enjoy this freshly remodeled condo tucked in the sweet spot of Mission Valley! A generously sized 1 bedroom, with bonus space perfect for the home office. Private patio with access from main living space AND bedroom, greenbelts and the tranquil water feature right outside are among the highlights. Assigned covered parking and ALL utilities included. Renter pays for internet service, THATS IT! Charming gated complex with pool and laundry. Fresh, convenient and available now! Please call or email to schedule an appointment to see, all showings this Wed & Thurs.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8023-caminito-de-pizza-san-diego-ca-92108-usa-unit-b/209d7dd3-c3df-450c-86a2-4401b0ae4831



