San Diego, CA
7999 Caminito Dia
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

7999 Caminito Dia

7999 Caminito Dia · No Longer Available
Location

7999 Caminito Dia, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse has 2 master bedrooms downstairs and another master bedroom upstairs. All 3 bedrooms come with their own bathroom located in UTC area. Unit has been freshly painted, new carpet and window coverings throughout. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and stackable washer/dryer. This unit comes with a patio of master bedroom downstairs, balcony off of the living room, fire place, and one car detached garage and additional storage closet. Master bedroom with a walk in closet.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7999 Caminito Dia have any available units?
7999 Caminito Dia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7999 Caminito Dia have?
Some of 7999 Caminito Dia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7999 Caminito Dia currently offering any rent specials?
7999 Caminito Dia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7999 Caminito Dia pet-friendly?
No, 7999 Caminito Dia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7999 Caminito Dia offer parking?
Yes, 7999 Caminito Dia offers parking.
Does 7999 Caminito Dia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7999 Caminito Dia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7999 Caminito Dia have a pool?
No, 7999 Caminito Dia does not have a pool.
Does 7999 Caminito Dia have accessible units?
No, 7999 Caminito Dia does not have accessible units.
Does 7999 Caminito Dia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7999 Caminito Dia has units with dishwashers.

