7999 Caminito Dia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse has 2 master bedrooms downstairs and another master bedroom upstairs. All 3 bedrooms come with their own bathroom located in UTC area. Unit has been freshly painted, new carpet and window coverings throughout. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher and stackable washer/dryer. This unit comes with a patio of master bedroom downstairs, balcony off of the living room, fire place, and one car detached garage and additional storage closet. Master bedroom with a walk in closet.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

