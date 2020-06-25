All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2019 at 6:06 PM

7982 Mission Center Court

7982 Mission Center Court · No Longer Available
Location

7982 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rented 5/13/19 - No longer Available

Perfectly located in a quite cul-de-sac in the growing neighborhood of Mission Valley. 2BR/1.5BA Townhome with lots of natural light. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Part of the beautiful community of Park Villas North. This complex offers great amenities such as pools and spas, club house, laundry rooms, BBQ’s, and lush walkways. Close to Fashion Valley Mall, Mission Valley Mall, Hazard Center, and Fenton Marketplace and accessible via the SR-163, I-805, I-8 and I-5 freeways! Basic Cable & HBO provided.

One small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except water, trash, and basic cable. 1 assigned parking spaces.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7982 Mission Center Court have any available units?
7982 Mission Center Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7982 Mission Center Court have?
Some of 7982 Mission Center Court's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7982 Mission Center Court currently offering any rent specials?
7982 Mission Center Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7982 Mission Center Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7982 Mission Center Court is pet friendly.
Does 7982 Mission Center Court offer parking?
Yes, 7982 Mission Center Court offers parking.
Does 7982 Mission Center Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7982 Mission Center Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7982 Mission Center Court have a pool?
Yes, 7982 Mission Center Court has a pool.
Does 7982 Mission Center Court have accessible units?
No, 7982 Mission Center Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7982 Mission Center Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7982 Mission Center Court does not have units with dishwashers.
