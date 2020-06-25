7982 Mission Center Court

Amenities
Rented 5/13/19 - No longer Available
Perfectly located in a quite cul-de-sac in the growing neighborhood of Mission Valley. 2BR/1.5BA Townhome with lots of natural light. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Part of the beautiful community of Park Villas North. This complex offers great amenities such as pools and spas, club house, laundry rooms, BBQ’s, and lush walkways. Close to Fashion Valley Mall, Mission Valley Mall, Hazard Center, and Fenton Marketplace and accessible via the SR-163, I-805, I-8 and I-5 freeways! Basic Cable & HBO provided.
One small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except water, trash, and basic cable. 1 assigned parking spaces.
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.
Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 6/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.