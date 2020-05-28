All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

7981 Port Royale Dr

7981 Port Royale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7981 Port Royale Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent 3BR/2BA 1152 SF Single Level Home With 1 Car Garage In Desirable Mira Mesa Neighborhood - 3BR/2BA 1152 SF Single Level Home In Desirable Mira Mesa Neighborhood. Near Restaurants, Stores and Parks. Open Floor Plan With 1 Car Garage, Synthetic Turf Lawn In Front Yard, Large Private Backyard. Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Tile Flooring In Kitchen, Stainless Steal Appliances, A/C, Family Room Features Skylight, Ceiling Fan, And French Doors That Lead To Spacious Backyard Great For Entertaining. Appealing Fireplace Connects Family Room and Master Bedroom. Prefer No Pets, Renters Insurance Required.

(RLNE4335364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7981 Port Royale Dr have any available units?
7981 Port Royale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7981 Port Royale Dr have?
Some of 7981 Port Royale Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7981 Port Royale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7981 Port Royale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7981 Port Royale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7981 Port Royale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7981 Port Royale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7981 Port Royale Dr offers parking.
Does 7981 Port Royale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7981 Port Royale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7981 Port Royale Dr have a pool?
No, 7981 Port Royale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7981 Port Royale Dr have accessible units?
No, 7981 Port Royale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7981 Port Royale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7981 Port Royale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
