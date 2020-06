Amenities

Great Rental in Mariposa! Roomy 2BR Dual Master w/ attached 2 Car Garage. Newer Kitchen Remodel w/ granite counters, newer appliances, gas range. Comes with W/D, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave Oven. Gas Fireplace in LR. Private covered patio. Lots of storage. No neighbors in front or behind. Backs to quarry. Convenient location to Mission Valley and Mission Trails Regional Park. Pets OK with $250.00 deposit per pet. No aggressive breeds. Tenant pays water, cable, electric, gas.