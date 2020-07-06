7945 Camino Kiosco

Amenities

UTC - Beautiful & Spacious 2bd/1ba condo w/ garage parking and extra storage! - Click here to view a 3-D Virtual Tour of this home: https://bit.ly/2LS5wnu



Lovely remodeled condo in the highly desirable Genesee Highlands! This 2bd/1ba upstairs unit is loaded with upgrades, including beautiful wood floors in the kitchen and living areas, upgraded designer carpet in bedrooms, recessed lighting and plantation shutters. Enjoy a large open floor plan with a private balcony off of the main living space, in-unit laundry, 1 shared garage parking space + 1 designated driveway space and a designated storage closet.



Community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, playground, BBQ area, with easy access to beautiful local trails and canyons! Located close to dining and retail, freeways and public transportation.



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Tenant pays SDG&E & Water

-Owner pays for Trash Service

-Unit has 2 Wall Heaters, No A/C

-Sorry, no pets



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***



DRE# 00907967



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5195097)