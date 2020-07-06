All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

7945 Camino Kiosco

7945 Camino Kiosco · No Longer Available
Location

7945 Camino Kiosco, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
UTC - Beautiful & Spacious 2bd/1ba condo w/ garage parking and extra storage! - Click here to view a 3-D Virtual Tour of this home: https://bit.ly/2LS5wnu

Lovely remodeled condo in the highly desirable Genesee Highlands! This 2bd/1ba upstairs unit is loaded with upgrades, including beautiful wood floors in the kitchen and living areas, upgraded designer carpet in bedrooms, recessed lighting and plantation shutters. Enjoy a large open floor plan with a private balcony off of the main living space, in-unit laundry, 1 shared garage parking space + 1 designated driveway space and a designated storage closet.

Community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, playground, BBQ area, with easy access to beautiful local trails and canyons! Located close to dining and retail, freeways and public transportation.

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenant pays SDG&E & Water
-Owner pays for Trash Service
-Unit has 2 Wall Heaters, No A/C
-Sorry, no pets

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5195097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7945 Camino Kiosco have any available units?
7945 Camino Kiosco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7945 Camino Kiosco have?
Some of 7945 Camino Kiosco's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7945 Camino Kiosco currently offering any rent specials?
7945 Camino Kiosco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7945 Camino Kiosco pet-friendly?
No, 7945 Camino Kiosco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7945 Camino Kiosco offer parking?
Yes, 7945 Camino Kiosco offers parking.
Does 7945 Camino Kiosco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7945 Camino Kiosco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7945 Camino Kiosco have a pool?
Yes, 7945 Camino Kiosco has a pool.
Does 7945 Camino Kiosco have accessible units?
No, 7945 Camino Kiosco does not have accessible units.
Does 7945 Camino Kiosco have units with dishwashers?
No, 7945 Camino Kiosco does not have units with dishwashers.

